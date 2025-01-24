Trump Unveils JFK Assassination Files: A Quest For Truth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald signed an executive order on January 23, 2025, to declassify remaining documents related to the John F. Kennedy assassination.



The White House announced this decision, which also includes files on Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.'s deaths. Trump aims to provide transparency and closure to these historic events that have puzzled Americans for decades.



The order directs intelligence agencies to develop plans for releasing all JFK assassination records within 15 days. It also mandates a 45-day timeline for disclosing documents on RFK and MLK's murders.



Trump stated, "Everything will be revealed," emphasizing his commitment to uncovering the truth behind these tragedies. This move fulfills Trump's campaign promise to make public the last batches of classified JFK files.



He had attempted this during his first term but faced resistance from the CIA and FBI. Now, Trump asserts that continued secrecy no longer serves the public interest.







The JFK assassination has long been a source of conspiracy theories and public fascination. A 2023 Gallup poll showed that 65% of Americans doubt the official narrative of Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone.

Trump's Push for Transparency

Many suspect government involvement or other sinister forces behind Kennedy's death. Trump's decision has drawn mixed reactions. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump 's nominee for health secretary, supports the release.



He has expressed skepticism about the official accounts of both his uncle's and father's assassinations. However, JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, criticized the move as politically motivated.



The National Archives reports that over 99% of JFK assassination documents have already been made public. However, thousands of files remain partially or fully classified.



These documents may shed light on intelligence operations and historical context surrounding the events. Trump's order extends beyond JFK, including files on RFK and MLK's assassinations.



This broader scope aims to address lingering questions about these pivotal moments in American history. The president believes that full disclosure will serve the national interest and provide closure to the victims' families.



As the 15-day and 45-day deadlines approach, anticipation builds for what these long-secret files might reveal. While some experts doubt major revelations, the release may offer new insights.



It could shed light on the era's political climate and intelligence activities. Trump's action marks a significant step towards transparency in these historic cases.

