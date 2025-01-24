Sidi Star Shines Bright, Clinches Al Judhay Cup Title At Al Uqda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Falah Stud's Sidi Star yesterday shed his maiden tag impressively, claiming the Al Judhay Cup with an emphatic five-length victory at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Under jockey Jefferson Smith, the four-year-old colt bid his time and once he made his move in the top straight, he was not for catching and kicked clear for a dominant win, completing a double for trainer Hamad Al Jehani on the day.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Deputy Director of the Registration and Studbook Dept. Saad Ali Al Kubaisi crowned the winners of the feature.



Jockey Jefferson Smith guides Sidi Star to win Al Judhay Cup.

Wathnan Racing's Jayyash with jockey Soufiane Saadi in the saddle, gave trainer Al Jehani his first triumph of the day landing the Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 title.

Meanwhile, Gavin Matt Ryan piloted Julian Colin Smart-trained Layeq to Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 win, while Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90 crown went to Sands Of Marra, ridden by Tomas Lukasek.

In other races, Ahmed Al Jehani-trained Kawaii D'Vialettes topped the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate after a brilliant run under Szczepan Mazur, while Faleh Bughanaim partnered with Rabee' Al Shahania to claim the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 45-65 win.

Marco Casamento and Jassim Ghazali-trained Tiding set the pace, securing a commanding four-length win in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6).