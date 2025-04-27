Vancouver Deaths: Enraged Pedestrians Confront Young Asian Driver Of Black SUV, Accused Says 'Sorry' WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) The man who allegedly rammed his car into revellers at a street festival in Canada, killing many and injuring multiple others, has been arrested. A video of the man, a 30-year-old Asian, has since been going viral.

The video shows the disheveled man being arrested by police as multiple people confront him. The man is seen apologising to enraged people who confront him.

Watch the video below:

Outrage on social media

Following the Vancouver incident and the video of the driver of the car going viral, an outrage has erupted on social media.

"When guns are banned, people will find other ways and other "weapons" to kill people if that is their goal. They are sick in the head. No ban will stop them," a user commented.

| Multiple killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd

“That's the thing, people who want to do harm will find a way. If someone in that crowd was armed they maybe would have been able to stop him,” another agreed.

“Too early to speculate but seems like something is off about him. This s such a horrific events in a Filipino community and to every vancouverites who celebrated. A sincere prayer to the victims,” a third user said.

Vancouver festival deaths

A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Saturday.

Police did not immediately provide an estimate of the number of casulaties in the incident, saying they will release more information in the morning.

According to social media comments, the number of deaths due to the incident was eight.

The incident happened shortly after 8 pm (0300 GMT) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, celebrating a Philippine national hero, was taking place.

“I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening,” Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a post on X.

| Freak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles, pedestrians| SUV rams into vehicles before speeding away in Noida Sector 16

David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, the province where Vancouver is located, said he was shocked and heartbroken.“We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed,” Eby wrote.

Police said they were investigating a mass casualty incident and had arrested the 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene. In a midnight press conference, they said that the suspect was“known” to them but did not elaborate. The man was initially taken into custody by people at the scene.

The police's Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation.