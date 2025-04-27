Gurugram: Rs 2.75 Crore Fined Against Two Agencies For Less Waste Disposal

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), on Sunday, imposed a penalty of Rs 2.75 crore against two private agencies for not disposing of waste as per the target at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram.

Along with this, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister, Vipul Goel, who had inspected the Bandhwari landfill site on Saturday, directed the agencies to dispose of 20,000 tons of waste in a day in the next 10 days.

According to the MCG officials, the Corporation has handed over two tenders worth Rs 84 crore to two private agencies for the work of waste disposal at the Bandhwari landfill site.

One of these agencies has to dispose of 8,000 tons of waste in a day, and the other agency will dispose of 12,000 tons of waste.

While both the agencies are currently disposing of 2,000 to 3,000 tons of waste.

After the review report of the last month, the Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 96.30 lakh on Adarsh ​​Agency and a penalty of Rs 1.74 crore on Green Tech.

The Minister during his visit had instructed the officials of both the agencies that in the next 10 days, the garbage disposal work will be done according to the target of 20,000 tons per day.

If the agency does not dispose of the garbage according to the target even after this, then the agencies will be fined, and Minister Goel has also instructed the officials of the agencies that whatever fine will be imposed by the National Green Tribunal due to this negligence, that fine will have to be borne by both the agencies.

Both the agencies started work on March 20, and all the garbage lying at the site has to be disposed of by July 20.

More than 12 lakh tons of garbage is lying on the landfill.

Initially, the agencies were able to dispose of only 1,200 to 1,300 tons of garbage.

Now the agencies have to dispose of 2,000 to 3,000 tons of garbage per day.

Corporation officials have ordered the installation of more machinery at the landfill for garbage disposal.

"For not disposing of garbage as per the set target, a fine of Rs 96.30 lakh has been imposed on one agency and Rs 1.74 crore on another. If the agencies do not dispose of garbage as per the target in the next 10 days, then more fines will be imposed on the agencies," Nijesh Kumar, Executive Engineer, MCG, said.