Kuwait Partners With Global Firm To Verify Medical Academic Credentials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Higher Education announced on Sunday the signing of a cooperation agreement with Quadrabay Verification Services, a leading global firm specializing in verifying academic and professional qualifications directly from their original sources.
Acting Undersecretary of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry, Lamia Al-Melhem said the agreement marks a significant step in the ministry's efforts to ensure the authenticity of academic credentials, particularly in the medical sector.
This reflects the ministry's commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and fairness in the certification process.
Al-Melhem explained that, in its initial phase, the agreement will focus on verifying the academic and professional qualifications of healthcare workers to strengthen the integrity of the health sector and ensure the competence of medical staff.
She added that the cooperation would speed up the certification approval process, reduce fraud, and minimize human error through a reliable digital verification platform, boosting both local and international confidence in Kuwait's qualification approval procedures.
Al-Melhem stressed that the agreement enhances institutional partnerships between the ministry and regulatory bodies and supports Kuwait's international reputation for adopting professional verification mechanisms.
She affirmed the ministry's ongoing efforts, under the direction of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal, to modernize verification and accreditation processes, emphasizing transparency and governance. (end)
