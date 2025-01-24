SES Announces Completion Of €100M Open Market Repurchase Of Its NC625 Securities

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SES S.A. announces it has repurchased in the open an aggregate amount of €99,978,000 principal amount of its €625,000,000 Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Securities issued on 27 May 2021. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Securities, the purchased Securities will be cancelled.

Following these transactions, the outstanding principal amount of the Securities is €525,022,000. Payment in relation to the Securities will be made in accordance with the usual procedures of Clearstream, Luxembourg and/or Euroclear.

The success of these transactions reduces SES's outstanding debt obligation, demonstrating SES's financial flexibility and its strong cash-generation profile.

SES may seek to make further repurchases of its Securities from time to time, subject to market conditions.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase the Securities or any other securities.

