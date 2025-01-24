Allergan Aesthetics Unveils New AA Signature Program And Immersive Booth At IMCAS World Congress 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New AA (Allergan Aesthetics) Signature Program provides a personalized approach to planning, in combination with Allergan Aesthetics' advanced facial portfolio to address patient needs and treat different areas of the face

Expert led Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposium will demonstrate how to elevate the patient experience and achieve optimal treatment outcomes using AA Signature program looks The Allergan Aesthetics booth offers an immersive experience where healthcare professionals can learn about the product portfolio, the enhanced customer experience and evolution of the AMI Digital World learning platform NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, the industry leader in aesthetics globally, continues to innovate and elevate the patient journey with the launch of its new AA Signature Program at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2024 in Paris from January 30 to February 1, 2025. Congress highlights to include the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposium, with a live injection session, Meet the Expert presentations, and an interactive exhibition booth. Research found that 8 in 10 patients proceed with treatment plans following a holistic consultation1 and clinics utilizing treatment plans addressing multiple areas of the face see a 68% higher retention rate compared to those that focus on only one area per treatment2. The AA Signature Program provides healthcare professionals (HCPs)* with an innovative approach to treatment planning using the Allergan Aesthetics advanced product portfolio to design signature looks for each patient, addressing different patient needs, including lift (added lift, structure and skin firmness), definition (enhanced facial angles and lower face definition) and skin quality (smoother and firmer skin with more hydration). IMCAS 2025 AMI Symposium

The AMI hosted symposium, 'AA Signatures: Innovating the Patient Journey' , will focus on how to design a patient's signature look using the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of high-quality products, education and support services, through real world examples from experts. A live injection session will be performed from the Allergan Center of Excellence in Italy and will focus specifically on 'lift' from the AA Signature Program, which addresses research finding that sagginess is one of the most undesirable facial features.3

Date/Time Location Speakers Saturday, February 1, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM CET Grand Amphi, Level 1 . Dr. Anna Hoo (Malaysia) . Prof. Dr. Dario Bertossi (Italy) . Dr. Juliana Chieppe (Brazil) . Prof. Dr. Reha Yavuzer (Turkey)

Allergan Aesthetics Medical Symposium Mastering the Lower Face and Neck

On Friday January 31, 2025, Dr. Alexandre Marchac, Dr. Karim Sayed, Dr. Patricia Ogilvie and Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska will spotlight research and the clinical experience needed to achieve optimal patient outcomes during a panel discussion titled 'Mastering the Lower Face and Neck' which will take place from 08:30 AM – 10:00 AM CET in Room 252, Level 2.

With 1 in 2 people bothered by lines / wrinkles around the lower face4, this year's Medical Symposium on 'Mastering the Lower Face and Neck' offers HCPs the support and expertise needed to streamline operations, deepen knowledge and ultimately help advance towards aesthetic excellence in this area.

Meet the Experts

The Meet the Experts sessions on the booth will feature renowned medical professionals, including, Dr. Jean Carruthers who is globally recognized for her pivotal role in the development of today's aesthetic industry. Dr. Jean Carruthers co-wrote the first published paper on the cosmetic use of neuromodulators in 1992 in the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery and Oncology. Dr. Jean Carruthers is credited with discovering the cosmetic use of neuromodulators, which led to the launch of the first neuromodulator in aesthetic medicine: BOTOX® Cosmetic from Allergan Aesthetics.

Title Provider Why is Vistabel® at the core and future of aesthetic

medicine? Proven, predictable preferred Dr. Jean Carruthers (Canada) and Dr.

Ru'aa Al Harithy (Saudia Arabia) Shining light on Juvéderm®: The relevance of

rheology in clinical practice Dr. Babak Esfahani (Germany) Skin quality treatments in concert: What is the role of

the Allergan Aesthetics Portfolio? Dr. Carole Woodward (France) Refine and define: Elevating aesthetics with

Juvéderm® and CoolSculpting® Dr. Ligia Colucci (Brazil)

Allergan Aesthetics Booth E130, Level 1

The booth will be a discovery hub for exploring the new AA Signature Program, where visitors can get hands-on familiarity with the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio and immerse themselves in the product experience, including: exploring unique product rheology, learning about innovative technologies and practicing injection technique with the guidance of clinical specialists. To continue learning, visitors can join AMI Digital World and access world class education on demand.

Global Media: Investor Relations: Michael Salzillo Liz Shea [email protected] [email protected]



U.S. Media:

Adelle Infante

[email protected]



*AA Signature, by Allergan Aesthetics, is a new program that is launching Internationally at the IMCAS congress in Paris and will be considered for roll out across International markets, as appropriate, over the next year.

