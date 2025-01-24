653 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip Within 24 Hours - UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 653 aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

In a statement today, OCHA noted that humanitarian aid shipments and workers are now reaching areas that were previously inaccessible.

Meanwhile, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that Palestinians have begun returning to their homes following the ceasefire in Gaza. However, most homes are either completely destroyed or uninhabitable due to the 15-month Israeli war.

In a post on its official account on "X," UNRWA stated that despite the enormous challenges and dire conditions, they are working tirelessly to support Palestinians in Gaza with food and other life-saving aid.

UNRWA emphasized that the needs in Gaza are overwhelming after 15 months of bombardment, noting that only limited amounts of humanitarian aid had previously been allowed in. Its teams are working around the clock to assist those returning to northern Gaza.

Palestinian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Ahed Faiq Bseiso, mentioned that clearing the rubble in Gaza could take three to five years if the necessary resources, funding, and equipment for detecting explosives, removal, and recycling are available. He added that approximately 400,000 housing units have been completely or partially destroyed, with an urgent need for 200,000 new housing units.

