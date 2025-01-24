Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 24, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets are poised for a significant day, with the IPCA-15 inflation data release at 8:00 AM expected to be a major determinant of investor sentiment. This local data release will be crucial in painting a picture of Brazil's inflationary pressures, directly impacting confidence and potential policy adjustments.



U.S. and Services PMI data could signal global economic health, influencing commodity prices and trade relations that Brazil heavily relies on.



Additionally, PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom might sway investor sentiment globally, impacting capital flows into or out of Brazil.



With these international cues, traders will be on high alert, trying to navigate through the complex interplay of domestic and foreign economic signals.





Economic Agenda for January 24, 2025

Brazil







08:00 AM – IPCA-15: A key metric for assessing inflationary pressures and potential monetary policy shifts.

03:30 PM - CFTC BRL speculative net positions: Indicates market sentiment towards the Brazilian Real.







05:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI: Reflects the health of the manufacturing sector in Europe's largest economy.

05:30 AM – Services PMI: Indicates the performance of the services sector in Germany.







06:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI: Provides insight into the manufacturing sector across the Eurozone.



06:00 AM – Composite PMI: Offers a comprehensive view of economic activity in the Eurozone.

06:00 AM – Services PMI: Reflects the health of the services sector in the Eurozone.





06:30 AM – Composite PMI: Indicates overall economic activity in the UK.







10:00 AM – Existing Home Sales Dec: Reflects the health of the U.S. housing market.



11:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI: Indicates the performance of the U.S. manufacturing sector.

11:45 AM – Services PMI: Reflects the health of the U.S. services sector.



The Ibovespa experienced a slight retreat, closing at 122,971.77 points, a 0.30% drop, largely due to concerns over potential new government programs and statements from former U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. dollar, however, lost ground against the real, dropping 0.35%, signaling a potential strengthening of the local currency amidst global uncertainties. U.S. stocks rose to their first all-time high of 2025, with the S&P 500 rising 0.5% to 6,118.71, the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.9% to 44,565.07, and the Nasdaq composite edging up 0.2% to 20,053.68. Oil prices fell for the sixth consecutive day, influenced by Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he vowed to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce oil prices. Gold prices retreated from recent gains amid easing trade concerns. Bitcoin surged to $104,700, riding a wave of positive sentiment following President Trump's executive order aimed at bolstering America's position in digital finance. Market Outlook: With the IPCA-15 release, investors will gauge inflationary pressures, which alongside international PMI data, could dictate the day's trading sentiment. The interplay between local inflation data and global economic signals will be key, with commodity markets and corporate performances offering additional layers of complexity. Today's market movements will reflect not just immediate economic indicators but also the broader narrative of recovery, policy, and global economic interplay.