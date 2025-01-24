Malayalam Film Makers Unnikrishnan And Anto Joseph Booked On Sandra Thomas’ Complaint

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 24 (IANS) Two prominent figures in the Malayalam -- writer and director B. Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph -- are under scrutiny after the Kochi registered a case against them based on a complaint by and producer Sandra Thomas.

Thomas has accused the duo of threatening her. She alleged that she was deliberately sidelined in the industry after testifying before the Hema Committee, which was established to investigate misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

The actress claimed that her deposition before the committee led to retaliatory actions from the two top film personalities.

Following her complaint, the local court directed the Kochi Police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

“Unnikrishnan has been acting with vengeance against me ever since I testified before the Hema Committee. I have been part of the film industry since the age of 23, and to safeguard my career, I had no choice but to take this step,” Thomas stated.

Unnikrishnan, who is also the president of FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala), an umbrella organization representing various film industry professionals from light boys to directors, denied the allegations.

“I believe she has misunderstood my actions. I have always addressed her concerns considerately. Now that a case has been registered, I will seek legal remedies and proceed accordingly,” Unnikrishnan said.

Sandra Thomas, known for her roles in films like 'Amen' and 'Zachariayude Garbhinikal', has also been a producer for notable films such as 'Philip's and The Monkey Pen'.

She has been vocal about issues in the Malayalam film industry and previously had disputes with industry associations, including alleging that FEFKA operates as a subsidiary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Thomas's professional history has not been without controversy. She gained attention earlier for her fallout with former business partner Vijay Babu, with whom she co-founded Friday Film House. Post-split, Thomas established her own production company, Sandra Thomas Productions.