Kuwait Amir Receives Call From Bahrain's King On The Advent Of Eid Al-Fitr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Friday a telephone call from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khaifa.
During the call, King Hamad congratulated His Highness the Amir on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to Allah Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion on the two countries, and the Arab and Muslim nations, with goodness, prosperity and blessings, wishing His Highness the Amir everlasting good health.
His Highness the Amir thanked King Hamad for this good initiative that embodies the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their nations, congratulating him on this joyful occasion.
His Highness the Amir wished perpetual well-being to the King, and further progress and prosperity to Bahrain. (end)
