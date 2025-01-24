( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis : Says its Candu division, in a joint venture with Aecon Group Inc., has been awarded a contract by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to progress the early works associated with the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station Retube, Feeder and Boiler Replacement project. AtkinsRéalis shares T are trading up $0.08 at $82.40.

