1/24/2025 1:33:33 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis : Says its Candu energy division, in a joint venture with Aecon Group Inc., has been awarded a contract by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to progress the early works associated with the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station Retube, Feeder and Boiler Replacement project. AtkinsRéalis shares T are trading up $0.08 at $82.40.

MENAFN24012025000212011056ID1109124867


Baystreet.ca

