(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) --



1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree appointing Abdullatif Saad Al-Shamlan as the first Secretary General of the Cabinet.

2006 -- Kuwait announced Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the State of Kuwait's 15th Amir after authorities were transferred from the Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah to the Cabinet due to his condition.

2008 -- The National Assembly approved a bill that banned non-shareholding companies to sell or purchase residential lots and houses. The bill also obliged the companies to sell residential properties they own within three years.

2017 -- A Regional Center for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative opened at the diplomatic quarter in the State of Kuwait.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company signed a USD 213.36 million contract with Hyundai industries to build three giant gas tankers.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

2021 -- Mohammad Al-Khatib, former Al-Arabi SC and national football team player, passed away at age of 77.

2024 -- An Amiri decree was issued, appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir when Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was abroad. (end)

nsn







MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109124803