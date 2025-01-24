UAE Unveils High-Speed Rail Project Connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jan 24 (NNN-WAM) – Etihad Rail of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, unveiled a high-speed train project, connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, chief projects officer at Etihad Rail, highlighted during a press conference, the project's role in enhancing the country's economic growth, social integration, and sustainability.

Powered entirely by electricity, the aligns with the UAE's“Net Zero 2050” strategy, Al Shehhi said.

The rail system will feature six stations, including Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and Jaddaf and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. The first passenger fleet, with a capacity for 400 passengers, will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, integrating seamlessly with existing metro and bus networks.

"This initiative reflects the UAE's leadership in sustainable infrastructure and smart transportation, improving quality of life for residents and visitors," Al Shehhi added.