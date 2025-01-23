Al-Faraya Meets IOM Regional Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- At the building, Interior Mazen Al-Faraya met, on Thursday, with Othman Belbeisi, Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and Tajma Kurt, head of the organization's mission in Jordan, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.Al-Faraya commended the organization's degree of ties with Jordan, pointing out that Jordan is willing to work with it and support its humanitarian efforts.Belbeisi, in response, emphasized the value of fortifying the collaboration at this critical juncture and commended the processes and resources Jordan has made available to allow the organization to carry out its humanitarian mission.