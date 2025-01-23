Mexico Counters Deportations With 35,000 Job Openings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico has announced a bold initiative to create 35,000 jobs for citizens deported from the United States. The private sector is offering these positions across various industries, including manufacturing, services, construction, and mining.



This job creation scheme forms part of a broader emergency plan to support repatriated Mexicans. The is also implementing additional measures such as social security enrollment and access to social programs for returnees.



Sheinbaum highlighted the "Plan Mexico" as a cornerstone of the country's economic strategy. This six-year investment program aims to fortify Mexico's economy against external pressures.



It offers substantial tax incentives for companies investing in Mexico, with a focus on boosting domestic production in import-dependent sectors. Despite market uncertainties following Trump's return to power, Mexico's economy remains resilient.



It continues to show strength in the face of these challenges. The peso has maintained its strength, trading at 20.3 units per dollar. Inflation is at its lowest since 2021, even with a recent 12% increase in minimum wage.







The economic impact of Mexican migrants extends beyond remittances. According to data presented by Ana Teresa Ramírez of Latino Donor Collaborative, Mexican migrants generate $2.06 trillion of the US GDP.



This underscores their significant contribution to both Mexican and US economies. Sheinbaum's proactive approach demonstrates Mexico 's commitment to supporting its citizens while maintaining economic stability.



This strategy could potentially reshape labor markets and economic relations between Mexico and the United States in the coming years.

