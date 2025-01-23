Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONOLULU, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator, and developer of high-quality commercial in Hawai'i, will report results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, after the closes, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a call and webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call and webcast will feature a discussion on fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operating and performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

Company participants on the call and webcast will include Lance Parker, president and chief executive officer, Clayton Chun, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, and other members of senior management.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-800-836-8184

International: 1-646-357-8785

Please instruct the operator to connect you to the Alexander & Baldwin call.

Access to the webcast will be available at .

Earnings documents will be available for download from A&B's investor website at investors rbaldwin after the market closes on February 27, 2025.

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 155-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at .

Contact:

Jordan Hino

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

