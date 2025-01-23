UK Biocentre Selects The Azenta Life Sciences Bioarc Ultra Automated Storage System To Advance Research Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) today announced that it has been selected as the provider by UK Biocentre as they expand their large-scale sample storage in support of the preservation of internationally significant sample collections. This new system is in addition to the seven Azenta BioArcTM FlexTM automated sample store systems already in place at the facility. UK Biocentre will utilize the new BioArc UltraTM to deliver on critical research projects including the United Kingdom's largest research program – Our Future Health.

The BioArc Ultra will be installed into UK Biocentre's 70,000 square-foot facility in Milton Keynes, England, which specializes in the management and processing of biological samples. Currently capable of storing over 35 million samples, the facility will expand its capacity to conduct large-scale biomedical research by an additional 16 million samples with BioArc Ultra's high-density, fully automated -80°C storage system with picking capability of up to 9 million picks per year. As part of the overall solution, UK Biocentre utilizes Azenta's automated systems, as well as FluidXTM 2D-coded, high-quality screw-cap tubes, to elevate inventory management quality, reduce variability, and mitigate risk for this and other vital research projects.

The Ultra delivers significant operational efficiency benefits, including reduced footprint, labor requirements, and electricity costs as compared to other commercially available systems, and benefits UK Biocentre's carbon emission reduction goals through the use of an eco-friendly refrigeration system with zero Ozone Depletion Potential and zero Global Warming Potential, thus advancing sustainability in science. This robust automation system offers the option of up to 10 picking stations, providing the flexibility to increase throughput and/or labware types.

UK Biocentre will utilize the storage capacity of the BioArc Ultra in support of the UK's Our Future Health study of up to 5 million people in the development of new ways to prevent, detect, and treat diseases.

Dr. Tony Cox OBE, Chief Executive Officer of UK Biocentre, stated, "The BioArc Ultra ensures UK Biocentre remains at the forefront of large-scale sample storage innovation while fulfilling our mission to reduce the environmental impact of vital clinical and life science research. We are proud to partner with Azenta Life Sciences to bring this unique offering to the UK, enabling us to maximize the potential of every sample."

"We are excited to support UK Biocentre with the advanced automation sample storage capabilities of the BioArc Ultra," said Alex Esmon, Vice President and General Manager of Global Products at Azenta Life Sciences. "The addition of the BioArc Ultra delivers on the promise of enabling breakthroughs faster through substantial improvements in proven automation and refrigeration technology that ensures critical sample integrity while streamlining workflows and ensuring sustainability."

To learn more about the BioArc Ultra, visit .

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

About the UK Biocentre

UK Biocentre is a respected leader in sample management, high-capacity bioprocessing & analysis, and automated storage. We support and facilitate large-scale biomedical, pharmaceutical, and clinical studies, enabling life-changing research in the academic, pharmaceutical and biotech communities. From the outset we've valued our role as essential collaborators in the scientific process providing reliable, high-quality solutions that help researchers make critical advancements in their fields. This drives our passion for delivering unparalleled services, using state-of-the-art technology, and adhering to the highest compliance, certification, and accreditation standards. For more information, please visit .

