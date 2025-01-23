CELEBRATE VALENTINE's DAY IN NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Smyrna Beach Area on Florida's Atlantic Coast is the perfect escape for couples celebrating Valentine's Day. The coastal community offers a host of romantic activities and offerings, including stunning waterfront stays, relaxing spas, outdoor activities, cozy dining options and more.



The Perfect Sojourn – With a wide range of accommodations, couples are certain to find a perfect option. Joy by the Sea provides luxurious, private villas with beach access, a pool and lush surroundings for an elegant retreat. The Black Dolphin Inn , a waterfront boutique bed and breakfast, charms couples with its sophisticated interiors, personalized hospitality and scenic views of the Indian River. The Riverview Hotel & Spa combines timeless elegance with modern comforts, featuring a serene riverside setting, a full-service spa and romantic dining at the Grille at Riverview overlooking the Indian River.



Dining for Two – The New Smyrna Beach Area is home to many unique, locally-owned restaurants that are perfect for a romantic night out. From a rooftop experience at Avanu on Flagler to champagne cocktails and oysters at City Market Bistro to Third Wave Café and Wine Bar's seasonal, chef-driven menu, there are many delectable options for sweethearts. For couples who enjoy a relaxing morning meal, weekend brunch service at the Baker's Table or fresh and authentic French pastries from Mon Delice are the perfect way to start the day.



Outdoor Adventures – The New Smyrna Beach Area is known for its extensive list of outdoor offerings including surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing and fishing, perfect for the active couple. For a heart-pumping experience, head to Pedego Electric Bikes and rent a pair of e-bikes, or head to Port Orange to relax and soak up views of the live oaks draped with Spanish moss at Dunlawton Sugar Mill Garden.

Spas to Unwind – Spa services are an ideal way for couples to reconnect and relax. The Spa at Riverview offers a tranquil setting with romantic couples' packages that feature soothing massages and access to heated mineral pools. Abundant Health Day Spa specializes in pampering treatments, including aromatherapy and hot stone massages, ensuring a rejuvenating experience.

