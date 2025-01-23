TOGG Greets 2025 With User-Friendly Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkiye's electric car Togg T10X has greeted 2025 with a
user-friendly campaign. In January, the T10X V2 model is being
offered with zero-interest loans and attractive payment options.
Here are the details...
Turkiye's electric mobility brand Togg has launched 2025 with a
campaign designed to capture consumer attention by offering
advantageous credit opportunities for the T10X model.
Togg has maintained the prices of the T10X model, delivered to
30,093 users in 2024, nearly stable for 2025. Due to an increase in
registration fees, the prices of the Togg T10X have seen a slight
update. The price of the V1 RWD Standard Range model increased from
₺1,432,000 ($40,163) to ₺1,440,000 ($40,387). The price of the V1
RWD Long Range model rose from ₺1,673,000 ($46,922) to ₺1,680,000
($47,118). The top model, the V2 RWD Long Range version, saw its
price go up from ₺1,823,000 ($51,129) to ₺1,830,000 ($51,325).
Updated Prices:
- T10X V1 Standard Range: ₺1,440,000 ($40,387)
- T10X V1 Long Range: ₺1,680,000 ($47,118)
- T10X V2 Long Range: ₺1,830,000 ($51,325).
Attractive Credit Opportunities:
In January, the T10X V2 model stands out with special payment
options and advantageous credit opportunities under the campaign.
The credit options offered within the campaign include:
- ₺ 500,000 ($14,023) credit: 0% interest for 12 months or 2.29%
interest for 30 months.
- ₺ 650,000 ($18,230) credit: 0.99% interest for 12 months or
2.69% interest for 30 months.
These advantages offer an attractive opportunity for users
during a period of high interest rates.
Togg T10X is playing a pioneering role in Turkiye's mobility
transformation. With its 2025 special campaign, Togg aims to reach
a broader user base, continuing to strengthen its market position
with environmentally friendly and technological vehicles.
The stable price policy and attractive payment options make Togg
an appealing alternative for those considering purchasing an
electric vehicle.
