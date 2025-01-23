Premier Private Jets Expands Dayton And Eastern U.S. Presence With Acquisition Of Respected ASI Fixed Base Operation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Premier is pursuing a prudent growth plan to expand services to business in The Upper Midwest, Southeast, and Florida

STUART, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Private Jets, an integrated provider of charter, FBO, and MRO services, is expanding its footprint and services at its important Dayton, Ohio hub.

"With more traffic to PremierMRO in Dayton and strong business aviation traffic generally, we are pleased to add new FBO capabilities. With the of ASI we'll have more capacity and capability for maintenance customers, local operators, and transient traffic," said Premier CEO Josh Birmingham.

Premier Private Jets is expanding its footprint and services at its important Dayton, Ohio hub.

"It also means a lot to us that we will be able to bring ASI's fantastic staff into the Premier family. An FBO is more than fuel trucks and a lounge. It is the dedicated employees who understand safe and proper aircraft handling and create a great customer experience and repeat business. We will have that with ASI."

PremierMRO expansion

Premier acquired a major MRO base in Dayton in late 2023 that its previous owner had slated for closure. In the year since, Premier effected a remarkable turnaround for the business, preserving the jobs of the site's expert technical team.

PremierMRO in Dayton offers a full range of airframe, engine, avionics, paint, and interior services, with a growing list of upgrade supplier relationships, including for the latest Garmin and Universal flight deck systems, Blackhawk engine upgrades, Raisbeck mods, and much more.

The MRO base has a small FBO, which it will transfer this month to the larger ASI facility in order to provide more and better services.

A new Premier FBO with a long and excellent track record

ASI has been serving business aircraft at Dayton for 67 years, earning the trust and appreciation of aircraft operators across the country. The FBO has hangar and office space of 20,000 square feet and 195,000 square feet of ramp space, allowing it to handle the largest private aircraft..

As it did with its major MRO facility on the field, Premier will preserve employment for the very capable ASI team, which will continue to be led by General Manager Matthew Spaugy.

Premier will add capability in order to support commercial-sized aircraft such as those for sports team charters coming to Dayton for the NCAA Final Four in March. Premier is adding a belt loader, air stairs, large de-icing equipment, and additional ground power equipment. The FBO is already well equipped and well-practiced for quick deicing of typical business aircraft during the colder months. ASI offers the closest and quickest runway access at DAY (runway 24L) and is close to the Premier MRO facilities.

ASI will be rebranded as part of the PremierFBO network, which also includes an FBO in the Detroit area at the Oakland County International Airport in Pontiac (PTK). Premier has a smaller MRO facility in Stuart, Florida, where the company is headquartered.

Plus a well-oiled charter operation

Premier operates a fleet of Hawker 800-series and Cessna Citation aircraft for charter with innovative offerings such as its value-oriented jet card program and its Florida Express Club, offering easy and economical flight packages to snowbirds and others who commute regularly to Florida.

About Premier:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Premier Private Jets operates a floating charter fleet of light and mid-size jets with worldwide authority. All aircraft are company owned, Wi-Fi equipped and up to date with modern interiors and paint. The company operates Part 145 repair stations in Dayton and Stuart and has FBOs in the Detroit area and Dayton. It provides AOG support within a wide radius from its maintenance locations.

Contact:

[email protected]

(866) 612-1122

SOURCE Premier Private Jets

