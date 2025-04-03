Panama's Mulino And Colombia's Petro Highlight Energy As Key To Climate Crisis -
He believes that the coordination between Panama and Colombia could provide a significant part of the global solution to the climate crisis. According to Petro, the United States needs 1,200 gigabytes of clean energy to replace its 1,200 gigabytes of fossil fuels, coal, gas, and oil and South America have the potential to use 1,500 gigabytes annually. “That is, we could clean up the United States' energy matrix. Yes, Central America, Panama, and Colombia could articulate the two major electrical systems. Many other things will be needed, but the essentials are there,” he explained. The Colombian president explained that he is not only trying to solve problems specific to Panama and Colombia through a power line, but also to find real and concrete solutions for humanity and the world. The leaders also addressed the issue of migration, given the problems it poses to both countries.
Mulino stated that the meeting was fruitful and highlighted the importance and commitment the two countries have adopted regarding energy interconnection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment