(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Annual inflation in Lebanon slowed down in 2024, according to information from the Central Administration of Statistics published by the Arab News newspaper on Thursday (23). The annual inflation rate stood at 45.24% last year, down from 221.3% recorded in 2023.

Monthly inflation also increased by 2.38% in December, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, following 2.02% in October and 2.30% in November. Key contributors to inflation in December included miscellaneous goods and services, education fees, and care. Only communications and furniture saw price declines.

On January 9, Lebanon elected its new president, former army commander Joseph Aoun. The chief justice of the International Court of Justice, Nawaf Salam, was appointed as the new prime minister.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Khaled Desouki/AFP

The post Lebanon's price growth decelerates appeared first on ANBA News Agency .