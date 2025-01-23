Labour Ministry Eases Work Permit Rules For Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Labour Khaled Bakkaar met on Thursday with the Lower House Palestinian Committee to discuss measures to improve employment opportunities for Gazans with temporary Jordanian passports.

The meeting, held at the of Labour, discussed the main challenges facing this community and ways to streamline work-related processes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Stressing the ministry's commitment to organising the labour and ensuring compliance with Jordanian labour laws, Bakkaar announced an important step to facilitate employment procedures for Gazans, allowing them to obtain work permits using their "white cards" instead of temporary passports.

Gazans are an integral part of Jordan's social fabric and their contributions are valued, he reiterated.

The minister also highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to provide assistance to Gazans and pointed to Jordan's ongoing political, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts, including the delivery of aid and the establishment of field hospitals, to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

Chairman of the panel MP Suleiman Saoud, outlined the concerns and demands of Gazans, stressing the importance of alleviating their hardships and facilitating their integration into the Jordanian labour market.

He also praised Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its continued efforts to assist the Gazans.

The committee members called for additional measures to simplify employment procedures for Gazans to ensure better opportunities and quality of life.