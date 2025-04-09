What SE Asia Does And Doesn't Want From Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) On his first official visit to Asia, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored while in Tokyo the need for Japan to accelerate military strengthening in light of China's growing assertiveness and the looming risk of a Taiwan contingency.

From Manila to Hanoi, regional leaders have publicly welcomed reassurances of the US's security presence, viewing America's“robust, ready and credible” approach to China – as described by Hegseth – as a needed deterrent that their own militaries cannot mount alone.

Yet beneath the chorus of strategic approval runs a quieter undercurrent of anxiety: Could America's Indo-Pacific ultimately tilt tip the region toward instability rather than restore equilibrium?

In recent turmoil involving Canada, Panama, Greenland and Yemen, US security concerns have been revealed to function less as strategic interests than as instruments of economic leverage.

“If the US successfully restores freedom of navigation (for shipping lanes around the Middle East) at great cost, there needs to be some further economic gain extracted in return,” wrote S.M., according to leaked Signal chats reported by multiple news outlets. S.M. is believed to indicate Stephen Miller, the White House's deputy chief of staff.

In the Indo-Pacific, the logic of“America First” extends beyond economics into the realm of security – shaped by a doctrine of denial articulated by Defense Undersecretary-nominee Elbridge Colby.

America's Indo-Pacific strategy is clear: deny China regional hegemony through forward military posturing, strengthened alliances and assertive naval operations.

To many ASEAN states, to be sure, that approach has its appeal. China's rise, after all, hasn't just jeopardized the security of trade routes – it has militarized the South China Sea and deepened regional asymmetries. The US's focus on deterrence thus presents a timely hedge.

Risk of overreach

That deterrent logic, however, is fragile. Consider Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific's geopolitical tripwire. President Donald Trump's administration has emboldened Taipei through continued high-profile arms deals and repeated rhetorical affirmations.

In February, the US State Department amended its Taiwan Fact Sheet, removing the phrase“we do not support Taiwan independence” as part of what it described as a routine update.

While these moves boost morale in Taiwan and draw praise in Tokyo and Manila, they simultaneously narrow China's strategic options.

The People's Liberation Army's recent “Strait Thunder-2025A” live-fire exercises surrounding the self-governing island underscore a sobering reality: Beijing perceives US moves not as defensive, but as prelude to permanent separation. The more the US doubles down, the more likely China is to test its resolve.

This feedback loop raises the specter of strategic overreach.

In conjunction with Hegseth's Asia tour, Tokyo launched the Japan Joint Operations Command , a new body tasked with coordinating its Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces – a significant step toward strengthening Japan's ability to respond to regional contingencies and deepening operational cooperation with US forces.