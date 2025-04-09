Police Attach Properties Under UAPA In North Kashmir

Srinagar- Police in Sopore on Wednesday said to have attached seven marlas of land belonging to two LeT handlers namely Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Hamza Mir, resident of Brath Kalan Sopore and Mohammad Umar Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Brath Kalan Sopore.

These actions are connected to Case FIR No. 202/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Sopore and Case FIR No. 251/2022 U/S 4/5 Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 of UAPA of Police Station Sopore, a police spokesman said in a statement. The attachments were executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CrPC, by a team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from the competent authority, police said.

“This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores Police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability,” the spokesman added.