Letter To Editor Tulips Take Over Kashmir

KO file photo by Faisal Khan

As the snow melts and spring breathes life into the valley, Srinagar transforms into a vibrant canvas of colours. Among its many breathtaking sights, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden stands out as a wonderful marvel. Nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, this garden is a spectacle of nature that attracts lakhs of visitors every year. The tulip that blooms from mid-March to April, makes it the perfect time for travellers to witness this floral extravaganza and immerse themselves in the beauty of Kashmir's spring.

Every year, this grandiose festival draws a huge attraction as it offers a breath of fresh air to the discord-dented region. In fact, the London-based World Book of Records has included the garden for a record of 1.2 million bulbs bloomed in 2018. It has also been judged among the top five tulip gardens of the world by the World Tulip Summit Society in Canada.

Indeed, the promising petals of tulip flowers bloom in Kashmir around this time every year against the snow-capped mountains, lure the locals and tourists back to a land torn by years of turmoil. With its rich history and cultural significance, Tulip garden has become a must-visit destination for those seeking quietude and inspiration amidst the stunning landscapes of Kashmir.

– Ranganathan Sivakumar

Chennai

