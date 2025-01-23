EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture

FUCHS further expands its footprint in South America with a Joint Venture in Peru

23.01.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Mannheim/Germany, January 23, 2025 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, is strengthening its presence in South America by establishing a joint venture in Peru with its long-term partners Arnaldo and Flavio Rubini, of the trusted FUCHS distributor REMSAC. This strategic partnership deepens the collaboration and opens new business opportunities in the Peruvian market. As part of this agreement, REMSAC's lubricants business including workforce have been transferred to the newly formed company FUCHS PERU S.A.C. The company employs 12 people, the majority in sales and application engineering. The FUCHS Group holds 60% of the shares in the new company and the Rubini brothers the remaining 40%. "The joint venture will enable us to increase our brand awareness and to offer added value to our customers by combining expertise and resources. Both will help us strengthen our position in key segments such as cement, mining and food and beverage," says Moritz Kluger, who has been appointed as Managing Director of FUCHS PERU. Kluger has been working for FUCHS in South America as Business Development Manager for the past two years. “We thank our joint venture partners Arnaldo and Flavio Rubini for their trust and we are excited to develop the market in Peru together. With Peru becoming an increasingly important lubricants market in South America, an expansion of our footprint aligns to our goal of growing our reach in this region. The joint venture will allow us to strengthen customer relationships and respond more effectively to local market needs,” states Dr. Timo Reister, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS and responsible for the North and South America region. The joint venture will commence operations in January 2025.

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.

