OHB SE: Capital market Day 2025

23.01.2025

Capital Market Day 2025

Outlook forecasts continuous growth in total revenues and margins up to fiscal year 2027

Significant year-on-year increase in order intake in fiscal year 2024 (+82 %) Company provides insight into updated corporate strategy At today's Capital Market Day 2025, the space and technology Group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) provided an insight into current market and company developments.



The focus is on an outlook for the expected business development for the current fiscal year 2025 and the two following years which forecasts a continuous increase in total revenues and the EBITDA and EBIT margins.



The company also provided an overview of the corporate strategy that was updated in the course of 2024 as a basis for achieving further growth for the Group:

Through organic growth in all established business areas, particularly in the field of Earth observation and the expansion into new markets, the OHB Group targets sustainable order intake of more than EUR 2 billion from 2026 onwards. At around EUR 1.7 billion in 2024, the Group was able to increase its order intake by around 82 % year-on-year in the last fiscal year. The implementation of the transformation process initiated in 2024 is intended to ensure a sustainably competitive cost structure by placing an even stronger focus on customer centricity across all Group companies. This process includes Group-wide initiatives relating to technology management and the digitalization of the value chain as well as the implementation of efficient administrative structures. To this end, synergy potential within the Group is being identified and leveraged to an even greater extent going forward.

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024 will be explained in detail at the annual press conference scheduled for March 20, 2025 and the analyst conference to follow on the same day as well as being available for download on OHB SE's website.







