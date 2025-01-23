OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2025
Date
1/23/2025 2:09:00 PM
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2025
OHB SE: Capital market Day 2025
23.01.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Outlook forecasts continuous growth in total revenues and margins up to fiscal year 2027
Significant year-on-year increase in order intake in fiscal year 2024 (+82 %)
Company provides insight into updated corporate strategy
At today's Capital Market Day 2025, the space and technology Group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) provided an insight into current market and company developments.
The focus is on an outlook for the expected business development for the current fiscal year 2025 and the two following years which forecasts a continuous increase in total revenues and the EBITDA and EBIT margins.
The company also provided an overview of the corporate strategy that was updated in the course of 2024 as a basis for achieving further growth for the Group:
Through organic growth in all established business areas, particularly in the field of Earth observation and the expansion into new markets, the OHB Group targets sustainable order intake of more than EUR 2 billion from 2026 onwards. At around EUR 1.7 billion in 2024, the Group was able to increase its order intake by around 82 % year-on-year in the last fiscal year.
The implementation of the transformation process initiated in 2024 is intended to ensure a sustainably competitive cost structure by placing an even stronger focus on customer centricity across all Group companies. This process includes Group-wide initiatives relating to technology management and the digitalization of the value chain as well as the implementation of efficient administrative structures. To this end, synergy potential within the Group is being identified and leveraged to an even greater extent going forward.
OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024 will be explained in detail at the annual press conference scheduled for March 20, 2025 and the analyst conference to follow on the same day as well as being available for download on OHB SE's website.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: ...
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ...
23.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| OHB SE
|
| Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|
| 28359 Bremen
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 421 2020 8
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005936124
| WKN:
| 593612
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2072719
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN23012025004691010666ID1109123288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.