Bhashini Launches Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon On 23 & 24 Jan 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Jan 23 (KNN) The Digital India Bhashini Division has announced the Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing language barriers within India's judicial system.

Launched under the National Language Mission and sponsored by Microsoft, the event represents a significant step towards creating a more inclusive ecosystem through advanced technological solutions.

Scheduled for a soft launch on January 23, 2025, and a physical event on January 24 at the Global Skills Park Auditorium in Bhopal, the hackathon brings together innovators, technologists, and legal professionals.

The initiative seeks to leverage artificial intelligence and natural language processing to break down communication barriers that have historically impeded access to justice for many Indian citizens.

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division, emphasised the project's core mission of creating a technological companion for those seeking justice.

The hackathon will focus on three critical areas: language accessibility, digital inclusivity, and legal awareness. Participants will have the opportunity to work with Bhashini's extensive platform, which encompasses over 1,000 AI-trained language models.

The technological approach aims to provide comprehensive solutions, including real-time translations, voice-to-text legal aid, and educational tools designed to make legal resources accessible across multiple regional languages.

By integrating Microsoft's Azure OpenAI technologies, the initiative seeks to create platforms that can bridge communication gaps in the judicial system.

Attul Sreenath, CEO of ID8NXT, highlighted the broader social impact of the project, describing it as more than just a technological endeavor. The hackathon embodies the principle of "Boli Aapki, Samjh Sabki" (Your Language, Everyone's Understanding), with the ultimate goal of empowering citizens and strengthening the accessibility of justice.

The initiative aligns closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technological inclusivity, addressing the significant challenges faced by millions of Indian citizens who encounter language barriers in legal proceedings.

By bringing together cutting-edge technology and innovative problem-solving, the Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon represents a transformative approach to making the judicial system more equitable and accessible.

Participants will be challenged to develop prototypes that can overcome digital and linguistic divides, creating solutions that have the potential to fundamentally change how citizens interact with the legal system.

The hackathon stands as a testament to India's commitment to leveraging technology for social progress and inclusive governance.

