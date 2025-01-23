Pivot Bio Announces Distribution Partnership With MFA Incorporated

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pivot Bio products to be available to MFA customers

ST. LOUIS and COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, is proud to announce a distribution collaboration with MFA Incorporated, a leading Midwest-based and marketing cooperative. This initial effort focuses on engaging progressive corn farmers across Missouri and neighboring states with Pivot Bio's patented crop nutrition technology.

"MFA has been a staple of Midwestern agriculture, serving thousands of operations for more than 100 years," said Chris Turner, chief commercial officer, Pivot Bio. "They are always looking for ways to help bring more value to farmers and are eager to explore opportunities with innovation. We're excited to take this initial step with MFA and are confident it will lay the groundwork for a long-term collaboration."

With its extensive footprint and a commitment to serving more than 45,000 farmer/owners across Missouri and adjacent states, MFA, Inc. is recognized for connecting farmers with high-quality products, expert agronomic services, and solutions tailored to their operational goals.

This initial rollout focuses on innovative farmers who want to explore the latest advanced nitrogen technologies and contribute to a shared learning experience.

Pivot Bio PROVEN® 40 represents the first new mode of nitrogen action in nitrogen delivery available this century, using patented, gene-edited nitrogen-fixing microbes attached at the root to provide a steady nitrogen source that meets crop needs as they grow. Manufactured in North America, PROVEN® 40 allows corn farmers to incorporate a unique and additional nitrogen source into their nutrient plans, partially replacing synthetic nitrogen applications. By using PROVEN® 40, farmers gain a consistent nitrogen supply that minimizes risks associated with nitrogen loss while optimizing yield potential.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio

