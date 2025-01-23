Momentum (By Nowcerts) Partners With The AC To Revolutionize Tools And Growth Opportunities For Independent Agents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership will give agents within The AC community access to Momentum AMP's innovative tools, designed to simplify quoting, streamline workflows, and deliver actionable insights. Through the new Momentum Wholesale Insurance (WIN), agents gain unparalleled access, while having Momentum Rate (Momentum's Commercial Lines Rater) within the platform. This will enable The AC members to reduce operational complexities, allowing them to focus more on building client relationships and growing their businesses.

"Partnering with The AC empowers agents to redefine success with innovative tools and a supportive community."

"Here at The AC Group of Companies, we focus on the solution, not the problem. In the current environment, our partnership with Momentum AMP will help insurance agents grow, prosper, and increase revenue across the board." said Kenneth Urbania, President and Chief Executive Officer of The AC.

"Momentum AMP is committed to developing solutions that address the real challenges agents face every day," said Michael Lebor, President. "By partnering with The AC, we're not just providing tools; we're empowering a community of agents to redefine what success looks like in today's insurance industry."

This collaboration goes beyond just tools and technology. It reflects a mutual belief in supporting the independent agent with more than just resources-it's about fostering a shared ecosystem of innovation, knowledge-sharing, and support to fuel sustainable success in an evolving insurance landscape.

Michael Lebor also highlights that through this partnership, The AC agents will gain valuable benefits, including access to the Momentum Platform-providing them with Momentum AMP, a best-in-class agency management solution.

Through this partnership, The AC agents will benefit from:



Faster and smarter quoting through the integration of Rate within the Momentum AMP platform.

Access to enhanced tools that simplify processes, minimize administrative burdens, and create operational clarity. Tailored growth opportunities built on actionable insights and data-driven strategies unique to their needs.

For existing Momentum AMP users, this partnership brings:



Enhanced Access to The AC's Community and Resources. Momentum users gain access to The AC's expansive network, industry expertise, and support tools designed to foster collaboration, growth, and professional development. Greater Access to Markets and Programs. Momentum users can leverage The AC's extensive network of carriers and exclusive programs, providing more options to meet client needs and expanding opportunities to write diverse lines of business.

About Momentum AMP

Momentum AMP is a leading provider of cutting-edge agency management solutions, helping insurance professionals streamline their operations, grow their businesses, and better serve their clients. With platforms like Momentum WIN and Momentum Rate, Momentum AMP is shaping the future of insurance technology.

For more details about Momentum AMP's transformative solutions, visit .

About The AC

The AC is a vibrant network and resource hub for independent insurance agents, providing the tools, support, and community needed to achieve long-term success. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, The AC empowers agents to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's dynamic insurance landscape.

To learn more about The AC's mission to support and empower independent agents, visit .

