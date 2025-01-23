Inventhelp Inventor Develops Transport Device For A Portable Oxygen Concentrator (LGT-341)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife uses an oxygen concentrator. She found carrying the machine by a strap over her shoulder to be painful," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the CART ASSIST. My design enables you to easily and effortlessly transport a standard oxygen concentrator."
The invention provides an effective way to transport an oxygen concentrator. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry the oxygen concentrator on a strap over the shoulder. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also reduces struggles and pain. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize oxygen concentrators. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-341, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
