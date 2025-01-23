Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Partner Robert Jarchi Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Behalf Of Family In Eaton Wildfire Tragedy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The son of Zhi Feng Zhao, an 84-year-old Chinese immigrant who tragically lost his life in the Eaton Fire earlier this month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit against Southern California Edison alleges that the utility company's negligence in maintaining equipment and vegetation sparked the deadly wildfire, which tore through the Altadena area on January 7, 2024.

"This was a preventable tragedy. None of this had to happen," said Rob Jarchi, an experienced wildfire attorney and partner at the plaintiff's firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, who represents the Zhao family.

Jarchi, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire, brings a unique perspective to his advocacy for wildfire survivors.

"Losing my own home in the Pacific Palisades fire gave me a profound understanding of what wildfire survivors endure-the loss of security, cherished memories, and a sense of home. Advocating for others in the wake of my family's tragedy has been both challenging and healing-it allows me to direct my loss into meaningful action."

The plaintiff, Shaw Zhao, was en route to visit his father when the fire erupted. The flames, driven by fierce Santa Ana winds, consumed the family's Altadena home, leaving Zhao unable to escape.

The lawsuit seeks accountability for what Jarchi describes as a "preventable tragedy," pointing to Southern California Edison's failure to act on red flag warnings in the days before the fire.

Born into poverty in rural China, Zhao overcame childhood adversity to become a scholar and a father whose resilience inspired those around him. He graduated from Peking University, pursued a successful career, and instilled in his son a love for learning and problem-solving.

Shaw, now a data scientist, credits his father for shaping his values and determination. "He is a person of fortitude, perseverance, and intelligence," he said, remembering his father's commitment to family and education.

"I think this case, like many of the others that are going to be filed, is about justice for Mr. Zhao and the community," Jarchi told the Pasadena Star News .

"Wildfires don't just happen-they're often the result of negligence. My work is about ensuring Southern California Edison takes responsibility for its conduct, and to prevent further tragedies," Jarchi said.

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is a personal injury law firm in Los Angeles dedicated to representing people who have been seriously injured by the wrongful conduct of corporations and other wrongdoers. We are an award-winning firm that has recovered billions of dollars for our clients since we were founded over 50 years ago. Greene Broillet & Wheeler is one of the first firms to file a wrongful death lawsuit relating to the Eaton fire against Southern California Edison, and is the only firm that represented family members of every person who passed away in the tragic Woolsey Fire, one of the most destructive fires in California's history. Our firm also represents those that were harmed by the fires in Maui.

