Inventhelp Inventor Develops Highly Portable, Durable, And Reusable Floor Product (IPL-705)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable, durable, and reusable floor that could be easily installed in primarily outdoor spaces for various different events and occasions," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the REDI- FLOOR. My floor design can withstand repeated exposure to outdoor elements and constant use by persons at parties, weddings, receptions, and other outdoor events."

The patent-pending invention provides a temporary floor surface that can be installed and easily dissembled to a smaller portable size. It creates a solid stable floor ideal for outdoor environments that can be used and reused numerous times. Its size allows for use in tents, as a base for patios, or around outdoor private pools. So, it is ideal for event and party planners, caterers, businesses, or individuals who want a, easy to use solid temporary floor option. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-IPL-705, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

