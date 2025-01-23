The Outlook For Bitcoin Remains Bullish, Says Deutsche Bank

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Analysts at German lender %DeutscheBank (NYSE: $DB) say the outlook for %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) remains bullish despite a recent drawdown.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest %Cryptocurrency by capitalization, can be expected to remain elevated in 2025, according to a new report from Deutsche Bank.

Bitcoin’s price is likely to move higher due to a favourable regulatory environment, growing institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, and looser monetary policy, say analysts at the bank.

Support for from the incoming administration of U.S. President Donald Trump likely means a “continuation of crypto's golden era,” writes analyst Marion Laboure in a note to clients.

Laboure adds that news the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is developing a regulatory framework for crypto is potentially a first step towards a positive overhaul of the industry.

The appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chair is also indicative of a “shift towards an innovation-friendly approach” towards crypto, writes Laboure in her forecast.

Other actions that could be supportive of Bitcoin include greater clarity from President Trump on the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, which was a key campaign promise, notes Deutsche Bank.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $103,200 U.S., down from a record high above $109,000 U.S. on Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.