The Outlook For Bitcoin Remains Bullish, Says Deutsche Bank
1/23/2025 10:14:23 AM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Analysts at German lender %DeutscheBank (NYSE: $DB) say the outlook for %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) remains bullish despite a recent drawdown.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization, can be expected to remain elevated in 2025, according to a new report from Deutsche Bank.
Bitcoin’s price is likely to move higher due to a favourable regulatory environment, growing institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, and looser monetary policy, say analysts at the bank.
Support for crypto from the incoming administration of U.S. President Donald Trump likely means a “continuation of crypto's golden era,” writes analyst Marion Laboure in a note to clients.
Laboure adds that news the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is developing a regulatory framework for crypto is potentially a first step towards a positive overhaul of the industry.
The appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chair is also indicative of a “shift towards an innovation-friendly approach” towards crypto, writes Laboure in her forecast.
Other actions that could be supportive of Bitcoin include greater clarity from President Trump on the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, which was a key campaign promise, notes Deutsche Bank.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $103,200 U.S., down from a record high above $109,000 U.S. on Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.
