Stellantis To Debut Two Commercials In The Big Game Telecast
Date
1/23/2025 10:01:23 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® brand will debut a commercial during the Big Game telecast on Sunday, February 9. RAM brand will debut a commercial at the two-minute break of the second quarter.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030 , a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.
Follow company news and video on:
Company blog:
Media website:
Company website:
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube:
SOURCE Stellantis
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109122560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.