Stellantis To Debut Two Commercials In The Big Game Telecast

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® brand will debut a commercial during the Big Game telecast on Sunday, February 9. brand will debut a commercial at the two-minute break of the second quarter.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030 , a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

