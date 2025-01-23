Echo Global Logistics Earns 2025 BIG Innovation Award For Echosync Automation Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This win marks the fourth year in a row Echo has won a BIG Innovation Award

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has won a 2025 BIG Innovation Award for EchoSync, the company's advanced logistics integration and system. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, these awards honor organizations, ideas, and people that provide innovations to the world, big or small.

EchoSync leverages Electronic Data Exchange (EDI) or Application Programming Interface (API) to manage communication between the transportation systems utilized by shippers, carriers, and other logistics providers. EDI and API allow for seamless, system-to-system data transfer between Echo and its clients and carriers for a smoother transportation experience. For instance, users can exchange business documents such as invoices or purchase orders, removing the need for manual data entry.

"We're excited to be named to this award, particularly for a facet of our core technology," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Technology is integral to our business services and utilizing proprietary tools helps us provide the solutions our clients and partners count on. EchoSync is a great example of how our technology can seamlessly integrate with a variety of systems to improve efficiency."

Learn more about EchoSync, Echo's award-winning technology: EchoSync | Echo Global Logistics.

"EchoSync is just one of our many leading solutions which enables transportation professionals to succeed," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "This core processing tool helps both shippers and carriers manage large quantities of data easily, leading to better business efficiency and greater transparency. We're honored to be recognized for its efficacy and look forward to continuing to build onto our central architecture as we develop new solutions in 2025."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit:

