Almalinux's Andrew Lukoshko To Speak At FOSDEM 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that Lead Architect Andrew Lukoshko will speak during this year's FOSDEM 2025 event taking place February 1-2 at the ULB Solbosch Campus in Brussels, Belgium.Scheduled from 12-12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, Lukoshko's session is titled,“From Manul to Kitten: 4 years of AlmaLinux Development Evolution.” During FOSDEM 2025, AlmaLinux celebrates the 4-year anniversary of its very first beta version release. Since then, the development process has been constantly improving, with new ideas being incorporated and tools replaced with more efficient and advanced ones.In his presentation, Lukoshoko is set to share the AlmaLinux OS Foundation's experience in developing their distribution and the related services, while also outlining how AlmaLinux made certain decisions depending on emerging needs and external factors in order to continue to deliver and improve a high-quality distribution.FOSDEM is a free event for software developers to meet, share ideas and collaborate. Every year, thousands of developers of free and open source software from all over the world gather at the event in Brussels. For more information on FOSDEM, visit .To request a meeting with an AlmaLinux representative, email ....About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.