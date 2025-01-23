Beacon Awards Return For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Beacon Award honorees all work and live in the United States. The Beacon Award is sponsored by the Ellis Island Honors Society , which also sponsors the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor each year on Ellis Island. The host for the evening is Monica Morales , seven-time Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter and the host of "Monica Makes it Happen," as well as a 2022 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient. The awards dinner will be held on January 23, 2025 in New York City at The Wall Street Hotel in the New York City Financial District. Some Recipients include:

Dr. Senay Ataselim-Yilmaz Executive Director Turkish Philanthropy Funds Eden Cai Co-Founder and CEO GardenStar Group Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz NYS Assembly, District 39 Stephanie Ontiveros CEO So Cal Premium Healthcare Mayte Vizcaino Director of Philanthropy & Engagement Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation Charmaine Lee Founder & Artist Kou Records

Quote from EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy : May this celebration ignite an even greater drive in our honorees to reach new heights of success and service to humanity. The Beacon Awards shine a light on the brilliance, innovation, compassion, dedication, and creativity of one of the most diverse and dynamic generations in U.S. history. Our honorees are trailblazers across fields as varied as logistics, the military, journalism, biotechnology, and finance. Yet, they share a powerful common mission: to make their country-and the world-a better place.

ELLIS ISLAND HONORS SOCIETY TO PRESENT

4th ANNUAL BEACON AWARDS - HOSTED BY MONICA MORALES

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

WHAT: WHEN : WHERE : The 4th Annual Beacon Awards Thursday, January 23, 2025 , at 6:30pm The Wall Street Hotel 88 Wall Street Between Water & Pearl New York City HOST: CONTACT : Monica Morales - seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter Otto Coca [email protected] 212-755-1492

