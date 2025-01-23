عربي


Beacon Awards Return For 2025

1/23/2025 8:46:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Beacon Award honorees all work and live in the United States. The Beacon Award is sponsored by the Ellis Island Honors Society , which also sponsors the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor each year on Ellis Island. The host for the evening is Monica Morales , seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter and the host of "Monica Makes it Happen," as well as a 2022 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient.

The awards dinner will be held on January 23, 2025 in New York City at The Wall Street Hotel in the New York City Financial District.

Some Recipients include:

Dr. Senay Ataselim-Yilmaz

Executive Director

Turkish Philanthropy Funds

Eden Cai

Co-Founder and CEO

GardenStar Group

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz

NYS Assembly, District 39

Stephanie Ontiveros

CEO

So Cal Premium Healthcare

Mayte Vizcaino

Director of Philanthropy & Engagement

Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation

Charmaine Lee

Founder & Artist

Kou Records

Quote from EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy : May this celebration ignite an even greater drive in our honorees to reach new heights of success and service to humanity. The Beacon Awards shine a light on the brilliance, innovation, compassion, dedication, and creativity of one of the most diverse and dynamic generations in U.S. history. Our honorees are trailblazers across fields as varied as logistics, the military, journalism, biotechnology, and finance. Yet, they share a powerful common mission: to make their country-and the world-a better place.

ELLIS ISLAND HONORS SOCIETY TO PRESENT

4th ANNUAL BEACON AWARDS - HOSTED BY MONICA MORALES

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

WHAT:

WHEN :

WHERE :

The 4th Annual Beacon Awards

Thursday, January 23, 2025 , at 6:30pm

The Wall Street Hotel

88 Wall Street

Between Water & Pearl

New York City

HOST:

CONTACT :

Monica Morales - seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter

Otto Coca

[email protected]

212-755-1492

Media Relations

Otto Coca

212.755.1492

[email protected]

@EIHonors

#beaconnyc

SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society

MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109122212


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

