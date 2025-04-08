403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal floods kill over 30 in DR Congo Capital Kinshasa
(MENAFN) Over 33 individuals have died in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a result of torrential rains and subsequent flooding, officials have confirmed.
President Félix Tshisekedi addressed the victims on Monday, assuring them of government support and announcing an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis. He stated, "The republic will not abandon you."
Residents in affected areas are desperately trying to escape the rising floodwaters, resorting to wading, swimming, and using makeshift canoes to reach safety.
Kinshasa, a sprawling city of 17 million inhabitants, is situated on the banks of the Congo River, one of the world's largest rivers. Flooding is a recurring issue in the capital, with the Congo River recently reaching its highest level in 60 years. Authorities have previously warned about the increasing impact of the climate crisis on flooding in the region, where parts of the city are also susceptible to soil erosion.
Overnight flooding from Friday to Saturday caused significant damage to numerous homes in western Kinshasa. The mayor of the capital indicated that nearly half of the city's 26 districts have been impacted, prompting the deployment of search and rescue teams to aid those affected.
President Félix Tshisekedi addressed the victims on Monday, assuring them of government support and announcing an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis. He stated, "The republic will not abandon you."
Residents in affected areas are desperately trying to escape the rising floodwaters, resorting to wading, swimming, and using makeshift canoes to reach safety.
Kinshasa, a sprawling city of 17 million inhabitants, is situated on the banks of the Congo River, one of the world's largest rivers. Flooding is a recurring issue in the capital, with the Congo River recently reaching its highest level in 60 years. Authorities have previously warned about the increasing impact of the climate crisis on flooding in the region, where parts of the city are also susceptible to soil erosion.
Overnight flooding from Friday to Saturday caused significant damage to numerous homes in western Kinshasa. The mayor of the capital indicated that nearly half of the city's 26 districts have been impacted, prompting the deployment of search and rescue teams to aid those affected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment