Kremlin reacts to detained Moldovan governor’s appeal to Putin
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that it had reviewed an appeal from Yevgenia Gutsul, the detained leader of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, who requested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assistance in securing her release. Gutsul was arrested on Tuesday evening at Chisinau International Airport, with Moldovan authorities stating that she was on a wanted list. In a statement issued through her lawyers, Gutsul accused the Moldovan government of attempting to dismantle Gagauzia’s autonomy through legal tactics targeting her administration.
In her appeal, Gutsul called on Russia and Türkiye to pressure Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s government in defense of Gagauzia’s rights. She expressed her faith in Russia, noting that the country had always supported those fighting for their legal rights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow had reviewed Gutsul’s request, further condemning her detention as inconsistent with Western-democratic principles.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also criticized Moldova, accusing the Chisinau government of cracking down on political opponents and media advocating for closer ties with Russia. Gutsul’s arrest is linked to an investigation into her 2023 gubernatorial election victory, which the Moldovan government claims involved financial irregularities and is part of a Russian influence operation aimed at hindering Moldova’s EU ambitions.
