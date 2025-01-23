LITFEST AFTER HOURS RETURNS FOR A SECOND EDITION OF ECLECTIC ENTERTAINMENT

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai,January 2025: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, one of the world's top ten literary festivals, will be taking place from 29 January–3 February 2025. In addition to the main programming, the Festival is thrilled to bring back LitFest After Hours to the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. From Friday to Sunday, the Festival presents a diverse roster of pocket-friendly contemporary talks priced at AED 50 and a host of free and dance performances, comedy and mystery shows, board game battles and delicious food ensuring that the fun doesn't stop once the sun sets.







Easing into the weekend with some Friday fun:

Join writer, historian, and comedian Subhadra Das for an irreverent tour through the idea of Western civilisation and all the lies, exaggerations, and misdirection that underpin it. Get insights from broadcaster and influencer Harshita Gupta on how to reclaim your power, rebuild yourself, and embrace self-love in the face of heartbreak.





For Arabic-speaking audiences, we will be joined by 3 prominent writers, Ahmed AlSadek, Hessa Abdullah and Rasha Samir, who will come together to reveal their literary visions in blending fantasy and reality, and highlight the power of narrative in evoking history and mythology. Diwan Al-Qahwa writer Majed Alahdal will offer insights into coffee's journey and identity and host an immersive coffee tasting experience.

Had a tough week? Sunset will be extra magical with a bubble show outside the ELF Reading Caravan. 6 pm onwards, unwind with staggered performances with the musical talents of Adam Mezi, Alhadi Gebreel, Zarooni & Friends and RIRI. Indian folk musicians Shrimant Dhol Tasha Pathak will meander across the waterfront to get audiences up on their feet.

Embracing the Saturday:

Get your game on with neuroscientist Kelly Clancy as she discusses the hidden influence that games have had on human history - from playful past time to the waging of wars and the rise of artificial intelligence. Brace yourself with a heated battle on the board(game) with Superheated Neurons who have brought localised games to the Arab World with over 300 titles under their belt with games for all skill groups. Or wander along the hall for a night of criminal fun with screenwriter MJ Arlidge and special guests Clare Mackintosh and Fiona Lindsay as they pen a new crime novel live on stage. Don't disobey the call to join author, broadcaster, and cultural critic Emma Dabiri for a radical, empowering, and deeply personal perspective on body image. Are you good or evil? Discuss the concept of morality with philosopher Hanno Sauer. Laughter is guaranteed at the last session of the night where an all-star line-up joins host Danabelle Gutierrez to give completely unqualified advice on your trickiest conundrums about love, life, and modern manners.

Scriptwriter Mamdouh Hamada, the creator behind a number of famous Arabic TV series such as“Dayaa Dayaa/The Lost Village” and“Baqa'a Daw/Spotlight”, and writer Ahmed AlSadek, author of“Ten Failed Suicide Attempts”, tell us what happens when comedy meets reality, how what is known as“black comedy” comes to light.

Dance and comedy will enter the conversation with a dabke folk performance at 5:40 pm that promises to get everyone participating and a show by Shaddy Gaad, Miqdaad Dohawala, Salman Qureshi and Liz Gonzales at 9 pm. Hangouts with your friends will take a harmonious turn with tunes by Ibby VK, Wet Grass Music Collective and Phat G.

Closing out the Festival weekend:

March to the beat of the drum by the official Dubai Police Band and sit back and relax as multi-faceted vocalist Junior Brown and renowned guitarist Paolo take to the stage and show off their unique blend of rock, soul, R&B, and more.