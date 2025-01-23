1 In 3 Say Their Partner Acts Like A Baby When Sick

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Megan Broussard // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC

One-third of couples say their partner is a baby when they're sick.

That's according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, which included 951 who live with a partner.

Those who live with a partner also described them as stubborn (25%) and dramatic (23%) when they're sick - while 22% said their partner refuses to admit they're sick.

Despite the refusal to admit when they're feeling under the weather, the results did find that overall, Americans surveyed only feel 100% fit and healthy for just 16 days of the average winter month.





Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Zipfizz , the survey looked to see the common ailments dragging us down in the colder months.

The number one telltale sign cited by participants was lack of energy (58%), followed by the more common symptoms of coughing (42%), sore throat (40%) and congestion (38%).

Respondents also cited other less obvious symptoms like mixing up what day of the week it is (29%), getting in arguments with loved ones (21%) and putting objects in unusual places (14%), like accidentally placing keys in the fridge.

The survey also found that the average person experiences“sickness suspicion” for two days before succumbing to illness.

And we don't always suffer in silence - someone who is sick is likely to mention it twice per day until they feel better. Though there's sometimes a tendency to assume a difference between men and women, results showed both complain about illness the same.

“Winter's a tough time of year and often busy so feeling off form can really hamper us,” said Marcela Kanalos, a spokesperson for Zipfizz.“The results show many people are feeling less than their best for half of the season and that takes its toll on our moods, energy and overall enjoyment of life.”

Respondents say their typical reaction when they think they're getting sick is to rest (61%), stay hydrated (58%) and take medicine (46%).

Respondents also said a cold takes them out of commission for an average of three days.

Of the proactive measures respondents said they take on a daily basis to keep from getting sick, staying hydrated was the most popular way (80%), followed by taking vitamins and supplements (77%) and resting (75%).

“Taking little steps ahead of feeling sick in order to set yourself up well from a health perspective can make all the difference,” explained Kanalos. Just simply staying on top of your hydration can make or break your winter season.”

12 OF THE MOST EXTREME THINGS AMERICANS HAVE DONE WHEN THEY'RE SICK

Put shoes in the refrigeratorCan't remember their own nameForget to make coffeePut on two different high heels, same color, in a rushForget to pick up kid from schoolDrove with pizza on roof of carLeave groceries on the busForget why they left the houseGo to work on a day offForget an important doctor's appointmentForget wallet/purse with ID at homeAccidentally threw phone away with trash

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans; the survey was commissioned by Zipfizz and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Dec. 5 - 9, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.