Is Your House Vintage Or Outdated?

There's a fine line between“vintage” and“outdated” when it comes to houses, a new survey suggests.

That's according to a poll of 2,000 American split evenly by generation. Results found 83% agree that it's easy for a home to lose its original charm and become out-of-date.

Many appreciate original hardwood floors (56%) and ornate, old-fashioned woodworking (37%) but they draw the line at popcorn ceilings (8%), root cellars (8%) and telephone nooks (8%).

Even 39% of baby boomers can admit that fully carpeted homes weren't the best choice and 16% of millennials are ready to give up their namesake,“millennial gray,” while 17% of Gen Z indicated it as a favorite trend.





Wallpaper (31%), stained glass windows (30%) and wood paneling (26%) are also more popular for Gen Z than any other generation.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Realty ONE Group , the survey sought to uncover key generational differences when it comes to the home buying and owning journey.

“Farm-house chic” is decreasing in popularity with the younger generations (28% for Gen Z and 34% for baby boomers), whereas“Mid-Century modern” homes are making their way out for Gen X (25%) and baby boomers (16%).

Animal print is more than five times as popular with Gen Z as it is with baby boomers (16% vs 3%), and it doesn't appear that nautical and beach themes (23%) or boho style (21%) are going anywhere any time soon as both still remain popular with the youngest generation.

Generally, Americans prefer minimalism to maximalism (56% vs 23%), though 38% of Gen Z embraces bold colors and eclectic combinations.

Having a yard or lawn (57%), a garage (54%), an outdoor space, such as a deck or patio (53%) and ample parking (34%) are all outdoor features that have withstood the test of and ranked high on the list of importance across the board.

Still, having a place to put a grill was more important to Gen X than any other generation (36%), while baby boomers say trees and shrubbery are non-negotiable (42%) as well as a pool or hot tub for Gen Z (32%).

When it comes to the community itself, most Americans prioritize safety (69%) and the friendliness of the neighbors (53%). Generationally, access to shopping is tied with neighborhood friendliness for Gen Z (both 42%), whereas millennials look for quality schools (48%) over shopping options.

“One of the most critical aspects to buying a home, especially in this market, is working with a real estate professional who helps you differentiate your 'needs vs. wants' and find the perfect compromise,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.“That same professional is a master negotiator, expert at current trends and understands the different buying generations.”

When it comes to their current home-owning journey, 35% purchased a house in a town or city they'd never been to and another 34% say it's something they'd be open to.

In fact, the process took an average of six months from the moment they decided to purchase a home, to viewings, putting in an offer and officially moving in.

To find their current home, 29% worked with a realtor from the get-go, while 21% searched online in a targeted area. Of those who worked with a realtor, most say they benefitted from the fact that they guided them through the process (57%) or they found listings that worked (51%).

Though 29% of respondents say there isn't anything they'd do differently about the home-buying process, 23% would take their time in reviewing all options, while 18% would be more realistic about budget and cost and 16% wouldn't compromise on certain things.

The survey also asked respondents for their most valuable advice when it comes to buying your first home. Those nuggets of wisdom include,“take your time and don't feel pressured to settle,”“focus on what you need and don't allow distractions,” and“hire an inspector to look over the property prior to buying.”

At the end of the day, 67% of respondents believe that their current home is their“forever home.”

“A real estate pro will take care of the intricacies of buying or selling your home so you can focus on what's most important,” said Jewgieniew.“Of course price (50%) is one of the top three non-negotiables, along with the size of the home (41%), and location (39%) and your agent will help you nail these to make it your perfect home.”

Survey methodology:

T alker Research surveyed 2,000 homeowners split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers); the survey was commissioned by Realty One Group and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.