Prasad, Sutherland, And Voll Nominated For ICC Women's Player Of The Month For March

Dubai, April 8 (IANS) Australian duo Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Voll, along with USA's Chetnaa Prasad, have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2025. Having recently secured the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award in December 2024, Annabel Sutherland is in line for yet another honour, having had a sensational outing in March.

The all-rounder starred against Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand, scoring 34 brisk runs and picking up eight wickets at an average of just eight. All of these wickets came in the final two games of the series, as Sutherland picked back-to-back four-wicket hauls. In the second T20I, she had the figures of 4-8, her career-best in the format so far.

Sutherland also smashed an unbeaten 23 off 15 balls in the second T20I of the series, helping set up a match-winning total against New Zealand.

Youngster Georgia Voll is the other Australian nominee for this month. The 21-year-old, who made her international debut back in December 2024, has quickly found her stride in the Australian lineup.

Playing a crucial role in Australia's 3-0 whitewash of the White Ferns in March, Voll helped the team provide confident starts with the experienced Beth Mooney at the other end, finishing second in the run-scoring charts (161 runs) behind her opening partner. Voll began with 50 off 31 deliveries in the opening game, before a quickfire 36 off 20 in the second T20I, and wrapped up the series with a career-high 75 off 57 in the final game.

The 19-year-old Chetnaa Prasad was the star of USA's Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier campaign last month.

Despite featuring in just three matches, Chetnaa left her mark on the tournament with nine scalps, averaging an astounding 2.22. Her presence helped carry the momentum that the USA needed going into the final half of the tournament, ensuring their participation in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

Chetnaa began with a pivotal spell of 4-8 against Brazil, before securing figures of 1-7 against Argentina. In the final game, she helped her team to a win over Canada, running through the opposition's lineup with impeccable figures of 4-5.