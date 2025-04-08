403
Trump claims Putin, Zelensky ready to conduct agreement
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are prepared to reach a peace agreement. Trump has been attempting to mediate a ceasefire between the two nations since February. When asked about his discussions with Zelensky, Trump responded that both leaders were ready for a deal, although he refrained from providing further details. He emphasized that the US has been having “productive conversations” about Ukraine and Russia and expressed a desire to end the conflict as soon as possible, citing the large number of casualties.
Trump made these comments while Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, was in Washington for talks to resume normal relations between the US and Russia, which were frozen by the Biden administration in 2022. Dmitriev noted the “positive dynamic” in the discussions, though he acknowledged that more meetings were needed to resolve ongoing issues.
Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, also commented that Trump has been frustrated with both Putin and Zelensky but remains hopeful about the negotiations. Moscow has accused Kiev of violating a recent energy truce brokered by Trump, while Kiev claims Russia has also breached the agreement. Moscow insists that any long-term peace settlement must address the conflict's underlying causes, including Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and the recognition of Crimea and four other Ukrainian regions as Russian territory.
