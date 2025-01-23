Fluorohydrocarbon Market Projected To Surpass US$36.6 Billion In 2030 At A 5.11% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fluorohydrocarbon is projected at US$28.500 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$36.567 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.11%.

- KSINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new analysis report on the fluorohydrocarbon market , which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence projecting the market at US$28.500 billion in 2025 and recording an impressive CAGR of 5.11% till 2030.The fluorohydrocarbon market consists of fluorocarbons, HCFC, HFC, inorganic chemicals, fluoroelastomers, and others, having applications across various sectors such as refrigerators, air conditioning, production of aluminium, blowing agents, and others.The demand for fluorohydrocarbon is increasing due to its growing use in various end-use industries. The increasing market of semiconductors is leading to growth in the market as it uses a variety of fluorohydrocarbon global warming-potential (GWP) gases to create intricate circuitry patterns upon silicon wafers and to rapidly clean chemical vapor deposition (CVD) tool chambers. Also, the rising number of data centers across the world due to increasing digital services is driving the market.The market is witnessing continued product innovation and increasing investment in the production of fluorohydrocarbon as companies strive to meet evolving consumer demands. For example, in September 2024, FluoRok, an Oxford-based start-up, raised £7.7m to scale up, manufacture, and commercialize novel fluorochemical reagents and battery electrolyte salts. The funding was led by BGF alongside the Green Generation Fund, including battery specialist Volta Energy Technologies, Oxford Science Enterprises and University of Oxford, Excellis Holding, and angels.Access sample report or view details:The fluorohydrocarbon market by product is segmented into Fluorocarbons, HCFC, HFC And Others, Inorganic Chemicals, Fluoroelastomers, and Others. Fluorocarbons are made up of carbon and fluorine which is generally used in applications like refrigerators, propellants, and others. HCFCs are hydrochlorofluorocarbons that are increasingly being used in place of CFCs due to growing concern over ozone depletion. HFC refers to hydrochlorocarbons that are used in refrigeration, aerosols, and air conditioning among others, driven by the demand for products that don't have harmful effects on ozone. During the forecast period, the HFC segment will be growing significantly due to growing demand for products that have less impact on ozone. The growing environmental regulations are driving its demand.The fluorohydrocarbon market by application is segmented into refrigerators, aluminium production, blowing agents, and others. In the refrigerators segment, fluorohydrocarbon is extensively used. The fluorohydrocarbon acts as a heat absorbent of the interior of the refrigerator and helps maintain its temperature. Fluorohydrocarbon is used in the production of aluminium as fluxes during the process of aluminium production. The growing demand for aareminium due to increasing trajectories in its end-user industries is driving the market growth. Fluorohydrocarbons are also used as blowing agents. It provides information on foamed plastics which have applications in the market of building and construction for insulation. During the forecast period, the refrigerators segment will continue to dominate the market share due to the large demand for fluorohydrocarbon in refrigerators.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the fluorohydrocarbon market due to increasing applications in consumer electronics and the automobile sector. North America is expected to have a significant share in the fluorohydrocarbon market due to the production of refrigerants, aluminium, and others.The report includes the major players operating in the fluorohydrocarbon market: 3M, DuPont, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Solvay, Arkema, Merck KGaA, Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, INOXGFL Group, Halocarbon, LLC, Chemours, Koura, Honeywell Fluorine Products.The market analytics report segments the fluorohydrocarbon market as follows:.By ProductoFluorocarbonsoHCFCoHFC And OthersoInorganic ChemicalsoFluoroelastomersoOthers.By ApplicationoRefrigerantsoAluminum ProductionoBlowing AgentsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.3M.DuPont.DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd..Solvay.Arkema.Merck KGaA.Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited.INOXGFL Group.Halocarbon, LLC.Chemours.Koura.Honeywell Fluorine ProductsReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.Explore More Reports:.Bioceramics Market:.Adsorbent Market:.Scandium Market:What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

