EU commissioner wants Ukraine war to stay

(MENAFN) Andrius Kubilius, the EU’s first-ever defense commissioner, suggested that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine may be buying valuable time to prepare for potential military conflict with Russia. Kubilius, a staunch critic of Russia and former prime of Lithuania, made these comments at the European Defense Agency’s annual conference.



He emphasized that each day Ukraine fights, it helps prevent Russian threats to Europe and NATO, claiming it provides a chance for these organizations to strengthen. Kubilius urged to increase military support for Ukraine to fortify NATO's deterrence capabilities against Russia. He also called for a significant boost in defense spending at both the national and EU levels to outpace Russia's military production, pointing out that Russian factories are working continuously to produce weapons and ammunition.



The EU is investing €300 million in several defense projects, including ammunition production and air missile defense systems, which Kubilius described as a major step in enhancing European military capabilities. His comments echoed those of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who similarly stated that Ukraine's efforts are buying Europe time.



These remarks come as concerns grow over a possible reduction in US foreign aid under President Donald Trump, prompting NATO officials like Mark Rutte to warn member states about the urgency of increasing defense spending.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121805