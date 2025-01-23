Trump confesses love for Russian nation, suggests ‘deal’ for Putin

(MENAFN) US President Donald posted a message on Truth Social on Wednesday, urging Russia to negotiate a deal to end the Ukraine conflict or face new sanctions and high tariffs. Trump expressed admiration for the Russian people, claiming he was “not looking to hurt Russia,” and acknowledged Russia's contributions during World War II, though he exaggerated the Soviet Union’s losses.



He warned Russian President Vladimir that, should no deal be reached soon, he would impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the US and allied nations. Trump further emphasized that the war would not have started had he been in office.



Trump also reiterated his willingness to meet with Putin to discuss the matter, stressing he had previously enjoyed strong relations with the Russian leader. He said he was open to talks with both Ukrainian President Zelensky and Putin, and that he was ready for negotiations at any time. However, Putin responded that any potential dialogue with the US must be based on mutual respect.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121803